Laszlo laughs off his claim about wanting to 'kill' Mohsni

The Dundee United boss is glad the defender is 'alive' to help their promotion bid.

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has explained the reasoning behind why he wanted to "kill" Bilel Mohsni on Saturday, insisting emotions were running high after his side's latest setback.

Laszlo embarked on a bizarre outburst following the Tangerines' 1-1 draw with Dunfermline which saw him claim debutant Mohsni would be punished for his failure to thwart the Pars' opener.

Speaking after the match, Laszlo told the club's channel: "With all respect to Mohsni, I want to kill him... honestly, I want to kill him.

"He will be punished, 100 per cent.

"You cannot play here like (Diego) Maradona, (Lionel) Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, you must play nasty and this is what I want from Bilel."

The Hungarian manager said he was unable to hide his frustration with the ex-Rangers defender's decision not to press the ball as Dunfermline piled forward.

Speaking ahead of United's match with Inverness, he said: "Sometimes you have emotions and I was definitely angry about it.

"In this game, Mohsni ran from the half-way line until nearly the 18-yard box but he didn't press him, he didn't push him.

"For a player like Mohsni, who has huge experience, I just wish he had made a completely different decision."

However, he insists he is glad to have Moshni "alive" as United look to get their Championship promotion bid back on track in the Highlands on Tuesday night.

Laszlo added: "On the other side, he is still alive and I hope he will help us in the next games."

