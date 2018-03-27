UEFA announces raft of changes to European competitions

A fourth sub will be allowed, while Champions League games will kick-off at new times.

Celtic and Zenit players line up ahead of their Europa League clash. SNS

Teams will be allowed to make a fourth sub during extra time and use players who have already played for another side in European competitions next season, UEFA has announced.

The changes were amongst a number introduced by European football's governing body on Tuesday.

An additional sub will be allowed in extra time of knockout ties, while twelve subs will be allowed on the bench for finals.

In a statement, UEFA said the alterations will give "coaches more flexibility regarding substitutes, and facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season".

Clubs will be able to register three new players "without any restrictions" after the group stages, effectively ending the idea of being 'cup-tied'.

For example, if the rule was in place this year, Philippe Coutinho would be able to play for Barcelona in the Champions League, despite already featuring for Liverpool.

UEFA has also announced new staggered kick-off times which will likely impact upon Scottish teams.

Champions League play-offs, group-stage games and knock-out matches will now kick off at 2000, UK time, but in the group stages, two of the games on Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 1755, apart from on the last matchday, when they will all be played at the same time.

Europa League games will be split between these two kick-off times until the quarter-finals when they will kick off at 2000.

