Jack Hendry gets first start for Scotland against Hungary

Alex McLeish has rung the changes after Friday's friendly defeat to Costa Rica.

Debut: Hendry starts from Scotland. SNS Group

Celtic defender Jack Hendry will make his Scotland debut against Hungary after manager Alex McLeish reshuffled his pack for the second match of the national team's friendly double-header.

McLeish has made seven changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Costa Rica on Friday with Hendry the only uncapped player in the starting line-up.

Allan McGregor keeps his place in goal behind three central defenders with Hendry playing alongside Charlie Mulgrew and Scott McKenna.

Ryan Fraser and Andy Robertson start on the flanks, with John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor in the centre of the park.

James Forrest and Matt Phillips start up front.