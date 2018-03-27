Matt Phillips goal gives Scotland victory over Hungary

The West Bromwich Albion forward scored the only goal of the game in Budapest.

Strike: Phillips scored his first Scotland goal. SNS Group

Scotland defeated Hungary 1-0 in their friendly in Budapest to give manager Alex McLeish the first win of his second spell in charge of the national side.

Matt Phillips scored the only goal of the game, netting from a Ryan Fraser cross to open his account for Scotland.

Captain Charlie Mulgrew had earlier seen his penalty saved by Peter Gulacsi.

Following Friday's home defeat to Costa Rica, the victory boosts morale as McLeish looks to reshape the squad and team ahead of the Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifiers.

After fielding a relatively inexperienced team at Hampden, the manager gave just one player his debut as the match began in Budapest. Celtic's Jack Hendry started at the back alongside Mulgrew and Scott McKenna.

The side started confidently, pressing a Hungary side who have had mixed results in the last year.

James Forrest shot wide with Scotland's first opportunity after just nine minutes and the visitors had the bulk of possession in the first half without creating too many clear chances.

That changed after 40 minutes when Ryan Fraser was fouled on the corner of the box. Mulgrew stepped up the take the penalty but his low shot was well saved by Gulasci.

Forrest had another opportunity minutes later but Hungary could have taken the lead when Andy Robertson had to stop Richard Guzmics' header on the line just before the break.

Three minutes after the restart, Scotland were in front. Forrest found Fraser with a smart pass out to the right flank and the Bournemouth winger's cross landed in the path of Phillips who smacked it past Gulasci.

A raft of substitutions took the pace out of the game as the clock ticked on, though Allan Mcgregor had to produce a fine save from Adam Szalai with 20 minutes left to go.

Scotland saw off the danger and neither side could craft another goal, leaving the visitors to travel home with some grounds for optimism after an uninspiring start.