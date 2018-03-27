  • STV
McLeish: Deserved win can point way for our players

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Scotland boss says the 1-0 win in Hungary can be empowering for his squad.

Boost: Win will lift Scots.
Boost: Win will lift Scots. SNS Group

Scotland boss Alex McLeish believes that his side's win over Hungary can give his players the confidence to go from strength to strength and develop together.

A Matt Phillips goal gave the Scots victory in the friendly in Budapest, days after McLeish's second spell in charge began with defeat to Costa Rica.

The manager said he was pleased with individual performances but that the win could "empower" his squad and provide an example of success for them to work from.

"The evidence is there for them now," he said. "We can work on that.

"They've won a game and we can use that to empower them, the confidence that they can take from that."

Unsurprisingly, McLeish was pleased with the goal but he highlighted his inexperienced defenders as being among the key performers.

"It was great to see us finally putting the ball in the back of the net," he said. "I think, by and large, we controlled the game.

"I think we played to a very decent level.

"It was good to again introduce new caps. Our two young central defenders were really good tonight, they played to a good level especially Jack [Hendry]coming in for his first game.

"He's super-confident and he's got that demeanour. He concentrated the whole game and Scott McKenna probably had an even better game tonight than he did on Friday."

Acknowledging that goalscorer Phillips was not in his most comfortable role, the manager said that players throughout the team had handled the game well, even in the face of some tackling that was unusual for a friendly.

"I think in a game you have to control your emotions and the players did that," he said. "We missed the penalty and you wonder how they're going to react, if their heads are going to go down but they didn't.

"We got the goal and are you a bit euphoric now and everyone switches off? They didn't.

"I have to be complimentary about the concentration and the way that they managed the game.

"Matt's a versatile player. He probably would say that centre-forward is not his absolute best position but we needed a goal or two and we got one and it was enough and Matt got that goal.

"I was very pleased with the continuation of the performance from the second half on Friday. The tempo was high, the players' intensity and concentration was good. They organised themselves extremely well on the pitch.

"A succession of substitutes can disrupt your rhythm but it didn't so an all-round very pleasing night."

