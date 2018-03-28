  • STV
McGregor: Midfield trio had right balance for Scotland

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The Scotland midfielder said Alex McLeish got the key area right against Hungary.

Scotland's Callum McGregor believes Alex McLeish hit on the right formula in the middle of the park in the victory over Hungary.

McGregor was the most advanced of a midfield trio that also featured John McGinn and Stuart Armstrong and he felt the all-round abilities of all three gave the team the right mix in the centre.

"I felt the balance in midfield was great," he said. "We had a lot of legs and boys that can play as well, can pass it and can pass forward.

"The balance of the three of us in there was really good.

"It's important in international football that you get the system straight away and everybody is talking and staying in that block.

"Obviously they went a bit longer to try and get the goal but I thought the three centre backs defended excellently as well, winning headers and we had our boys getting onto the second ball from there. So it shows that there were two sides of the game that we did pretty well in."

McGregor's Celtic team-mate Jack Hendry made his debut in that defence and he felt the youngster had settled in right away at international level.

"I thought he was excellent," McGregor said. "Very, very good in everything he did with the ball, defending, with his heading, one v one.

"He's been great. Making that step up he didn't look out of place at all. Delighted for him and hopefully he continues that as well."

The win was the first of McLeish's second spell in charge, coming after a home defeat to Costa Rica on Friday. McGregor said the performance was the right response after the Hampden disappointment.

"I think it was important off the back of Friday when we got a bit of criticism for the way we played," he said. "I think it was positive tonight and you saw everyone working hard and working together as a team and the shape of the team looked good. It was good to get that first win.

