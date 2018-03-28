The Celtic defender says he's learned a lot from his first international call-up.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5759502746001-i-always-believed-i-would-get-scotland-caps-says-hendry.jpg" />

Jack Hendry made his international debut in the win over Hungary and said he always believed he would earn Scotland caps.

The defender's place in Alex McLeish's team continued what has been a whirlwind few months after a January move to Celtic and Hendry said that he was continuing to learn as he progressed but had always had faith he could reach the top of the game.

The 22-year old's performance in a new-look back line alongside Charlie Mulgrew and Scott McKenna drew praise from his team-mates and boss McLeish and Hendry said his next challenge was to improve further and cement his place in the side.

"I'm all about learning and just getting as much information as possible so to play alongside an experienced top-class player like Charlie was really good," he said.

"I've always backed my own ability. Obviously some people will think it's happened quicker than others but I always thought I would get to this point and now it's about trying to maintain it and keep on improving.

"Obviously when we get opportunities we've got to take them. I feel Scott's done well and I did well tonight so it's just about when we get these opportunities it's a real honour to represent your country and you've got to grasp it with both hands. I feel we've shown that we can play at this level.

"I feel every young player should have that ambition of playing for their country. It's a great honour for myself to do that and hopefully this will be the first of many."

Hendry said working under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic had already seen him add to his game ahead of the Scotland call.

"It's just learning different styles of play," he said. "I feel I've become a better player over that short period of time.

"I'm involved with better players and top coaches and top facilities so I'm only going to improve if I work hard, which I feel I'm doing."

And his week with the Scotland set-up has also added to his development.

"I've learned a lot and it's been good working with the coaching staff," he said. "The gaffer's been really good with me.

"I'm very grateful that he's given me this opportunity tonight and hopefully I've repaid that."

