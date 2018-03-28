Football Talk: Dons rebuild, Clarke dismisses 'nonsense' 

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is facing the prospect of losing ten players this summer. SNS

Nonsense. That's what Steve Clarke thinks of talk linking him with a move away from Kilmarnock.

The Rugby Park boss has been touted for a summer switch to Ibrox in recent weeks after guiding Killie from the foot of the table to a secure top six berth.

But Clarke has said he's made no such plans to up sticks, insisting he is happy to continue his rebuilding job in Ayrshire.

Derek McInnes has renovation work of his own to do this summer. The Aberdeen manager faces the prospect of losing almost an entire team when ten players' contracts expire or loans end.

With Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean amongst those heading for the Pittodrie exit, McInnes says the Dons must finish as high up the table as possible to bankroll a summer squad overhaul.

Alex McLeish picked up his first win back as Scotland boss on Tuesday. There was no such luck for the Under 19s, though, who have missed out on Euro 2019 after an incredible 5-4 loss to Norway.

The Scots recovered from 2-0 down to lead 4-2 against the Scandinavians but collapsed late on to lose by a goal.

