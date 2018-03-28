Matt Phillips: I can grow into Scotland striker role

The West Bromwich Albion winger scored his first international goal in the win over Hungary.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5759477407001-phillips-i-can-grow-into-striker-role.jpg" />

Matt Phillips bagged his first goal in a Scotland jersey and says he can grow into the striker's role for the nation.

The West Bromwich Albion winger started the friendly against Hungary as part of a forward pairing with James Forrest and despite being in an unfamiliar role, got on the end of Ryan Fraser's cross to score the only goal of the game in Budapest.

He said pre-match training had helped to prepare him to play as a central forward and he could develop further.

"It was good," he said. "Throughout the camp we've done a lot of work on it and it's a position I feel I can grow into.

"I really enjoyed it tonight playing up front with James Forrest."

Phillips said there was real competition for a place in Alex McLeish's team as the new manager shaped his side but his contribution to the win could stand him in good stead for the future.

"Hopefully [that's a marker] but everyone in the dressing room wants to impress the new manager and they want to play for Scotland," he said. "That's the main thing.

"There's been a good buzz about the camp in the last ten days.

"It's been massive. With a new group of players it's all about gelling and knowing each others' game. It's definitely worthwhile and there's a lot of positives to take from it."

Reflecting on his first international goal, he said he was over the moon to have been on the scoresheet but that was only one of the plus points from the games.

"Personally, it's a very proud moment for me and my family," he said.

"But also, for the team tonight, to get the win in the manager's second game and when there's been a lot of new caps over the two games, we're delighted.

"We can take the positives from both games and look forward to the next camp."

