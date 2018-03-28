Alex Smith to retire from football after 60-year career

The Falkirk technical director is moving to Australia at the end of the current season.

Decision: Smith is retiring from the game. SNS Group

Falkirk technical director and chairman of the Scottish Managers Association Alex Smith has announced he will retire at the end of the current season.

The 78-year old is to emigrate to Australia, drawing a line under a 60-year career in football.

Smith played for five Scottish clubs between 1958 and 1970 before embarking on a long managerial career that saw him litf the Scottish Cup with both St Mirren and Aberdeen. He was awarded an MBE in 2005.

In a statement on the club website, Falkirk said: "Falkirk FC can confirm that Technical Director, Alex Smith MBE is to leave the club at the end of the season.

"Alex, who joined the club in June 2009, will retire and emigrate to Australia to join his family.

"The club are set to honour the 78-year old with our final league match of the season against one of Smith's former sides, St Mirren dedicated to his career."

Smith began his managerial career with Stenhousemuir but also worked at Stirling Albion, Clyde and Dundee United as well as his successful spells at St Mirren and Aberdeen.

He worked as interim boss at Falkirk twice, becoming the oldest working manager in Europe when he took charge of two matches earlier this season.

Smith was inducted into the Scottish FA Hall of Fame in 206 and also led the national team at every youth level, as well as taking charge of the B side.

