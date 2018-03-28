Robertson: Liverpool experience can help me help Scotland

The defender hopes his experiences at Anfield can be of use to the national side.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5759519262001-robertson-liverpool-learnings-can-help-scotland-new-boys.jpg" />

Scotland defender Andrew Robertson has said he's happy to help Alex McLeish's new recruits by passing on his experiences he gained from playing for Liverpool.

Robertson has flourished since moving to Anfield in the summer from Championship outfit Hull.

The former Queens Park and Dundee United left-back believes he's picked up tips from enigmatic boss Jurgen Klopp that have seen his game go from strength-to-strength.

And Robertson said he's more than willing to share those experiences with Scotland new boys such as Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna.

He said: "I feel as if I am progressing day-by-day at Liverpool working under a fantastic manager and playing with unbelievable players, that can only help my game.

"I am one of the more experienced boys here and I can help these lads, so can we all.

"Charlie (Mulgrew), Greegsy (Allan McGregor), we can pass on our experience and make sure we are in the best possible shape to qualify for the Euros."

He added: "The likes of Jack Hendry on his debut, you can talk him through it and help him go out and enjoy it.

"From the first minute I thought he did that, you could see by the performance he put in."

Robertson was replaced on the hour mark by debutant Barry Douglas after aggravating an injury he'd previously sustained against Watford.

The 24-year-old praised his replacements display, insisting it reflected the strength in depth McLeish now has at his disposal.

He said: "You see the subs that came on all did well.

"Jason Cummings only got one or two minutes, which he's probably frustrated with, but what a player he is, he's got a big future.

"He's just got to be patient and his time will come, I've no doubt about that.

"Barry Douglas, Kenny McLean, Callum Paterson all came on and did well.

"When you look at the bench, we've got a lot of depth so the manager has problems but there the right problems to have."

