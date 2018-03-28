Dundee boss McCann hopeful 'sense prevails' at SFA hearing

The Dark Blues manager faces a charge of excessive misconduct at Hampden on Thursday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5759692250001-news-2018-03-28-v28mccadma-15-19-53.jpg" />

Dundee boss Neil McCann has said he is keeping his fingers crossed "sense prevails" at his SFA hearing on Thursday.

McCann and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark were hit with notices of complaint for excessive misconduct by the governing body after clashing following the Perth side's 4-0 win at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues manager maintains his stance that he didn't punch or slap Clark in the post-match melee.

Dundee currently lie three points above the drop zone. With trips to Ibrox and Celtic Park to come before the split McCann is hopeful he will be allowed to keep his favoured position on the touchline.

Speaking ahead of Dundee's match with Hearts, he said: "It is important that I am there (in the dugout) because I want to be there.

"All the work and preparation is done during the week and really the job as a manager and coach is trying to tinker while the game is on-going.

"We are clearly not at the stage where I can sit back and take a seat.

"Anyone who watches me, I don't think I have ever sat down for longer than two minutes.

"I feel that I need to coach so it is important that I need to be there and I'm hoping that sense will prevail and I will be there."

Josh Meekings penned a new two-year deal with Dundee on Wednesday.

McCann anticipates the Dark Blues will see the best of the former Inverness defender from next season.

He added: "He came in with a view of improving himself and getting his body feeling good.

"Actually, I don't think we will see the best of Josh Meekings until next season, once he has this season under his belt.

"He has been a big player for us this season and I think he is only going to get better."

