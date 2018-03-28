  • STV
St Johnstone earn 'breathing space' in relegation battle 

Own goal gives hosts a 1-0 win over Hamilton in Wednesday night's Premiership action.

Liam Craig's flick-on led to the only goal.
Liam Craig's flick-on led to the only goal.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright believes his side have earned breathing space in the Premiership relegation battle.

They beat Hamilton 1-0 at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night thanks to an early own goal by Scott McMann.

The result means St Johnstone are now 12 points clear of Partick Thistle and 15 ahead of Ross County with just two games to go before the split.

Wright said: "I think it does (give breathing space). I think it's difficult for the teams below us - there's now five below us - and with everybody playing each other as well.

"Thirty-seven points, you'd be unlucky to be dragged into it with 37 points and we will get more points than that.

"We are on a bit of a run now and hopefully we can pick up and finish the season strongly because we want to finish as high as possible."

Hamilton were not at the races in the first period, but picked up after the break and could have grabbed a point but for a string of saves from Alan Mannus.

Boss Martin Canning was left ruing his side's sloppy first half.

He said: "(In the) first half we didn't do well enough. (In the) second half we were better and we had a few chances and probably should have taken at least one of them and we take something from the game if we do.

"(In the) first half we didn't do enough which was frustrating because it was a big opportunity tonight to put three points on the board.

"Our mentality has got to be the same in a game that allows you to look up the league, as opposed to getting our best results with our backs against the wall."

