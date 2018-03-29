Football Talk: Rangers manager call, McLeish hails Hendry

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Decision: Murty's future will be settled. SNS Group

The countdown may be on for the Scottish Cup semi-final but for Rangers fans there could be another defining moment for the club looming.

Manager Graeme Murty is in place until the end of the season after impressing as caretaker boss following Pedro Caixinha's departure but what happens this summer has yet to be revealed.

Ally McCoist says that clarity would be beneficial all round and he believes there will be an announcement before the team face Celtic at Hampden on April 15.

The last time the sides met, one player benefited more than most. A substitute appearance from Jack Hendry against Rangers caught Alex McLeish's eye and the defender's composure impressed enough to propel him to his Scotland debut on Tuesday evening.

That match against Hungary saw several Scottish prospects impress and among them was John McGinn. The all-action midfielder has been linked with a move to Celtic for most of his professional career and former Parkhead favourite Simon Donnelly says he can't understand why Brendan Rodgers hasn't already tabled a bid for the player.



Elsewhere, the positivity at Kilmarnock continues under Steve Clarke with Alan Power committing his future to the club, while Darren O'Dea says Dundee have enough character in their squad to fight off relegation fears.





