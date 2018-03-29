Murray making progress as he adds Dutch event to schedule

The Scot has returned to the practice courts and signed up for the Libema Open in June.

Andy Murray has returned to the practice courts in France. SNS

Andy Murray has accelerated his recovery from the hip injury that ended his 2017 campaign by signing up for the Libema Open in June.

The Scot has earmarked a return to action at the Netherlands grass-court event, which takes place from June 11-17.

One week later Murray has pencilled his main tour comeback at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

The 30-year-old is expected to fill out his calendar with additional events soon, with Murray to make a decision on whether to play in the new Challenger Tour event in Glasgow starting on April 30.

Murray has made his return to the practice courts in France this week by training at the Nice academy of Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been practising with promising junior Aidan McHugh, who reached the Australian Open junior semi-finals and is signed to Murray's 77 management agency.

