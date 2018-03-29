Bain: I've loved every minute at Celtic and want to stay

The goalkeeper on loan from Dundee is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bain put in an impressive performance in Celtic's recent Old Firm win. sns group

Celtic stopper Scott Bain said he would love to extend his stay at Celtic Park beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old has his sights set on securing a deal at Parkhead as his contract at parent club Dundee is up at the end of the season.

Bain said he didn't expect to be the starting goalkeeper at Celtic when he arrived on loan in January but an injury to Craig Gordon allowed him to claim the number one shirt ahead of Dorus De Vries.

He said: "I've enjoyed the fact that I'm here and that I'm at this great club"

"I've loved every minute of being at this club and the fans have been fantastic with me since I've come here and played a few games.

"Because of the age I am at 26, it's going to be a big move for me in terms of my career.

"I would like it to be here because I think that this club has everything for me to improve and I've loved every minute of it.

"I'm just enjoying football again and I'd love it to be here."

Scotland manager Alex McLeish named two uncapped goalkeepers, Jordan Archer and Jon McLaughlin, in his squads for their recent friendlies and although Bain has ambitions to play for his country he said club form comes first.

He added: "In terms of the Scotland thing it's not something I've really thought about.

"It's been such a strange season for me.

"I've been out of games for a long time and coming to Celtic and maybe not expecting to play and just be the sub goal keeper and try to get a contract through training.

"I've just been thinking about the games I've been playing in.

"Being here it definitely gives me an opportunity to be thought about for the Scotland squad especially if I'm playing games but it's not something that's in my mind all the time."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.