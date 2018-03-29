  • STV
Lennon bemoans 'coarse' and 'unacceptable' fouls on McGinn

The Hibs boss slammed challenges from Harry Cochrane and Blair Alston on his midfielder.

Neil Lennon has been left incensed by "coarse" challenges on his stars.
Hibs boss Neil Lennon has again called for greater consistency from referees, citing a series of "coarse" and "unacceptable" challenges on his players, including star performer John McGinn.

Lennon watched on from the stand as Hibs drew 1-1 with St Johnstone before the international break.

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano saw red early in the contest, with Hibs eventually conceding an equaliser from Chris Kane.

Lennon was incensed not to see both clubs end the match with ten men, claiming it was "beyond him" how the home side had no players sent off.

Ahead of Hibs' home match with Partick Thistle this weekend, Lennon again called for greater protection of his attackers and slammed challenges from Hearts' Harry Cochrane and St Johnstone's Blair Alston on his talisman McGinn.

He said: "Brutality is the wrong word, it's the coarseness of the tackles that has upset me.

"I don't mind tackles, I don't mind shoulder charges, I don't mind 50/50s.

"But the off-the-ball stuff and the amount of fouls that are made on my team, it's almost up in the twentys most week.

"I think we are the most fouled team in the league now.

He added: "The one on McGinn, he's had two now John, the Cochrane one and the Alston one, for me, they are unacceptable in the game.

"They are not tackles, they are just kicking a player off the ball to stop him progressing.

"John, being of strong mind and strong build, was probably fortunate to go away with Scotland following the treatment he got on that Friday night."

McGinn made his Scotland debut from the start in Hungary on Tuesday, producing an impressive display at the heart of the midfield as Alex McLeish picked up his first win back in charge.

Asked whether it was bitter-sweet to watch the 23-year-old shine on the international stage with his contract up at the end of next season, Lennon said: "It's not bitter-sweet, it's the reality of where we are and we understand that.

"While he is here we just want to get the best out of him.

"He's been outstanding and is getting better.

"It would be more realistic to see what offers do come in but, first of all, we have to receive an offer.

"We've had offers before that were nowhere near our valuation, if he stays another year I'll be absolutely delighted but there is a business side too."

