Celtic to speak to Scott Bain about permanent deal

The goalkeeper has impressed Brendan Rodgers during his loan spell from Dundee.

Deal: Bain could get a Celtic contract. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he has already spoken to Scott Bain about his future and expects the club to hold discussions about the goalkeeper's long-term future.

Bain moved to Celtic Park in January on a loan deal from Dundee but his contract with Neil McCann's side is due to expire in the summer.

Hibernian, who had Bain on loan for a brief spell before his switch to Glasgow, have already declared their interest in offering the player a permanent deal but Rodgers indicated the Scottish champions are also keen with his performance against Rangers impressing the manager..

"It's something that I've already spoke to him on and I'm sure that between now and the end of the season the club will speak to his representatives," he said.

"He's come in and been absolutely fabulous, really. Being thrown into the game he was thrown into gives you everything you need to know about his personality and in his last game against Motherwell he looked very competent.

"It's great for him and great for Celtic and we'll hopefully organise something between now and the end of the season."

Rodgers listed the qualities that he sees in the goalkeeper and said his success in the future may be down to picking the right club to enable him to show his strengths.

"It won't necessarily be up to Scott because as a goalkeeper he has to play in a team that exploits his qualities as well," he said. "He was at Dundee, he played there in a team that played football so his qualities were highlighted in terms of how he passed the ball, how he could build the game from behind.

"So technically he's very gifted but other managers might want something else. They might want a goalkeeper that makes saves and just kicks the ball up the field as far as he possibly can. So it just depends.

"What he'll do, and in fairness to the likes of Hibs where Neil [Lennon] likes his teams to play football, the likes of here he'll get the opportunity to showcase his qualities."

Though Craig Gordon is expected to return from injury soon, and Dorus de Vries is also on the books at Celtic Park, Rodgers made it clear Bain was his type of player and had the right temperament to succeed.

"He makes saves first and foremost, he's got great spring," he said. "I don't necessarily need my goalkeepers to be 6'4" or 6'5".

"I had Michel Vorm at Swansea and he was brilliant for me. A shot stopper, good with his feet, good character, good personality and I see Scott in a similar sort of vein.

"He's technically very, very good and he understands tactical ideas. He's shown that he can cope with pressure because he won't play in a more pressurised game than one at Ibrox.

"It's just a case of consistency, really. He's at a great age for a goalkeeper and I can see him going very, very far."