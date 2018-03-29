Paul Sturrock: I'm excited about my last job in football

The former Dundee United manager said he would love to be part of promotion success.

Paul Sturrock won the Premier Division with Dundee United in 1983. sns group

Paul Sturrock said he has no aspirations of getting back into management after accepting a temporary coaching role at Dundee United.

The Tannadice club had already recruited Sturrock in a scouting role but have recently turned to their former manager to help out in a coaching capacity.

But the 61-year-old says that only his scouting role at the club will be long-term as the coaching job will only run until the end of the season.

He said: "I have got my over 60s railcard and I've put in for my bus pass which I'm hoping will come very quickly.

"I'm the captain of the pool team in the pub.

"I've got two pairs of Velcro shoes.

"I promised myself I'd never buy Velcro shoes but at my age now I really need them.

"Meaning I'm a retired manager.

"I've been there done it got the t-shirt."

The Tangerines were relegated to the Championship in 2016 and currently sit fourth in the division and Sturrock believes making frequent managerial changes hasn't helped their recruitment in a push for promotion.

He added: "I look at Hibernian who had three years in the doldrums before they themselves got out of the quagmire - they've been better for it and they're a top six club now.

"I look at Dundee United, we've had more managers than anywhere else I believe.

"It's been like a revolving door.

"One manager doesn't like the players that were here from the old manager, revamps his squad, and doesn't get the results because of it and moves on and then the next manager moves in to revamp the squad again.

"So there's no continuity."

Sturrock has been helping in training but says his main job will be helping the club recruit players from down south.

The ex-United player said: "I got contacted by the chairman in trying to bring players to the club from England which a lot of the Premier League teams have been very successful in doing which we haven't really tampered with in the past.

"It will be up to the manager to decide whether they are good enough or not.

"We have an awful lot of players out of contract at end of the season and it's a difficult job cause obviously we don't know what league we're going to be in.

"I'm excited about my recruitment job and excited about getting back on training ground for my last spell in professional football.

"This is my football club, this is who I support and that's the reason I've come back to help as much as possible.

"I would love to be involved from now until till the end of the season in getting Dundee United promoted"