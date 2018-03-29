  • STV
  • MySTV

Paul Sturrock: I'm excited about my last job in football

Euan Strathearn

The former Dundee United manager said he would love to be part of promotion success.

Paul Sturrock won the Premier Division with Dundee United in 1983.
Paul Sturrock won the Premier Division with Dundee United in 1983. sns group

Paul Sturrock said he has no aspirations of getting back into management after accepting a temporary coaching role at Dundee United.

The Tannadice club had already recruited Sturrock in a scouting role but have recently turned to their former manager to help out in a coaching capacity.

But the 61-year-old says that only his scouting role at the club will be long-term as the coaching job will only run until the end of the season.

He said: "I have got my over 60s railcard and I've put in for my bus pass which I'm hoping will come very quickly.

"I'm the captain of the pool team in the pub.

"I've got two pairs of Velcro shoes.

"I promised myself I'd never buy Velcro shoes but at my age now I really need them.

"Meaning I'm a retired manager.

"I've been there done it got the t-shirt."

The Tangerines were relegated to the Championship in 2016 and currently sit fourth in the division and Sturrock believes making frequent managerial changes hasn't helped their recruitment in a push for promotion.

He added: "I look at Hibernian who had three years in the doldrums before they themselves got out of the quagmire - they've been better for it and they're a top six club now.

"I look at Dundee United, we've had more managers than anywhere else I believe.

"It's been like a revolving door.

"One manager doesn't like the players that were here from the old manager, revamps his squad, and doesn't get the results because of it and moves on and then the next manager moves in to revamp the squad again.

"So there's no continuity."

Sturrock has been helping in training but says his main job will be helping the club recruit players from down south.

The ex-United player said: "I got contacted by the chairman in trying to bring players to the club from England which a lot of the Premier League teams have been very successful in doing which we haven't really tampered with in the past.

"It will be up to the manager to decide whether they are good enough or not.

"We have an awful lot of players out of contract at end of the season and it's a difficult job cause obviously we don't know what league we're going to be in.

"I'm excited about my recruitment job and excited about getting back on training ground for my last spell in professional football.

"This is my football club, this is who I support and that's the reason I've come back to help as much as possible.

"I would love to be involved from now until till the end of the season in getting Dundee United promoted"

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.