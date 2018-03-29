McCann handed two-match touchline ban over Clark bust-up

The Dundee boss will watch upcoming fixtures with Hearts and Celtic from the stands.

Neil McCann is led away after clashing with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. SNS

Neil McCann and Zander Clark have been handed two-match bans for their part in the melee that followed St Johnstone's win over Dundee

Dark Blues boss McCann and Saints goalkeeper Clark clashed in the aftermath of the Perth side's 4-0 win at Dens Park last month.

The pair were called to Hampden for a hearing on Thursday after being issued notices of complaint for excessive misconduct by the Scottish FA.

McCann spent almost four hours pleading his case at the national stadium to a disciplinary panel.

He has now been told he will spend the next two games watching from the stand.

Dundee host Hearts on Saturday, before visiting Celtic Park during next week.