Football Talk: Fergie backs Hampden, Hearts chase striker

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Memories: Ferguson says Hampden is special. SNS Group

The arguments about the national stadium could run forever but if there's one voice that commands attention in the debate it's that of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The managerial great has given his backing to Hampden remaining as the home of the national team and believes Scotland would be giving up history in abandoning the ground for Murrayfield or elsewhere.

Over in Edinburgh, Hearts are keen to sign Queen of the South's Australian attacker Lyndon Dykes, while Hibs boss Neil Lennon has put a £5m price tag on international midfielder John McGinn.

In other transfer news, Brighton and Aston Villa are both interested in recruiting Jordan Jones from Kilmarnock in the summer.

And if you thought Scotland's friendly win over Hungary had built a bit of excitement at home, it's nothing compared to the waves it's making abroad. Almost 700,000 Peruvian fans have applied for tickets to see Alex McLeish's side play in Lima at the end of the season. Either Scotland's new look team is the draw or it's the chance to see Peru off to their first World Cup in 36 years.

