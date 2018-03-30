Rory McKenzie signs new two-year contract with Killie

The Kilmarnock forward has committed his future to the club signing a deal until 2020.

Rory McKenzie has scored 17 goals in 185 appearances for Killie. sns group

Rory McKenzie has committed his future to Kilmarnock, signing a new contract to keep him at Rugby Park until 2020.

The 24-year-old is a product of Kilmarnock's youth system and made his debut for the club back in April 2011 and has gone on to make 185 appearances for the club.

His contract was due to expire in the summer but McKenzie had expressed his desire to remain at Rugby Park.

Speaking to Kilmarnock's official website, he said: "It means a lot, it's never nice being out of contract and thinking what is happening next? It's good to have the next two years sorted and be able to plan for the future.

"It didn't affect me on the pitch but I have few things going on outside of football and I wanted to get it sorted for those reasons. Deep down I knew what I wanted and I'm glad that it has happened."

Since manager Steve Clarke took over at Rugby Park in October the side's fortunes have been transformed and McKenzie spoke of the impact that he has had on the Ayrshire side.

He added: "I stay in Troon and you go down the town and you tend to meet people. You tend to meet people when things aren't going too well but in the last few months you don't mind stopping chatting to people about football and the turnaround has been absolutely massive.

"Since the first day he (Steve Clarke) came in it has been really good. We are so organised, training every day is so sharp with the gaffer and Alex [Dyer]. It's night and day to what it was before and I think the results prove that as well.

"Everyone had a chat with the manager when he first came in and he told me where he thought was best for me and it's good to have a position finally nailed down. We have such a good squad that you might be needed in a couple of positions but every player knows where they are going to play."

Apart from a brief loan spell at Brechin city, McKenzie has spent his entire career at Kilmarnock and said the current campaign has been the most enjoyable of his career.

McKenzie said: "Since I've been here I've never felt anything like this. "It's been quite negative in the last few years and it's a nice change from what has gone before."