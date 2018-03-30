McInnes: Scott McKenna is an inspiration for Dons youth

The Aberdeen boss says his defender proved his worth in a Scotland jersey.

Inspiration: McKenna impressed McInnes. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said that Scott McKenna can point the way for the club's young players after his impressive Scotland performances.

McKenna was called up to Alex McLeish's first Scotland squad and played in the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary, garnering praise for his showing in both matches.

Having only established himself in the Aberdeen team this season, it's been a rapid rise for the 21-year old and McInnes said he had been "outstanding" at club level.

"Sometimes a lot of youngsters up and down the country in different clubs get into the first team environment, whether off the bench or a couple of starts, and they almost take a breath and think 'This is good' but to actually come in and cement a place and establish themselves the way Scott has isn't always the norm," he said.

"It's always that bit more of a challenge.

"Scott came into the team and grabbed his chance. He's determined not to let anybody get his shirt and he's shown that over the last six months. He's been outstanding. He's been flawless.

"He's got a sniff of it and he wants to stay there. He's now got a sniff of that international setup and without pre-empting anything he's done himself no harm to be involved in future squads."

McInnes said that hard work had readied the defender for the physical demands of Premiership football and that example could help the youth team players aiming to make a breakthrough.

"Some youngsters physically aren't ready to go and play week in, week out," he said. "Scott clearly is with the good work he's done in the gym and off the pitch.

"Again, for a lot of youngsters, that is the message. It must be an inspiration to see Scott come in and absolutely establish himself.

"Everybody likes to see youngsters come through. To see him go straight into the international setup is inspirational for all our young ones and it shows what can be done."

The Dons boss also expressed his happiness about seeing the club well represented at international level. Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie both joined McKenna on the pitch in Scotland's win over Hungary.

"It's really pleasing," he said. "It's with a lot of pride that we see three players from the club represented on the pitch at the same time.

"Obviously Scott McKenna's been a real positive in the last two internationals and a lot has been said about him but Kenny and Ryan have been in and around and it was good to get them on the pitch against Hungary.

"I can't remember we had three Aberdeen players on the pitch at the same time so I was watching the game with even more interest.

"Obviously we want the team and the country to do well and I thought there were positives to take from both games."