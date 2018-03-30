Steve Clarke accepts Mulumbu is likely to leave Kilmarnock

The Killie boss believes that bigger clubs will be in for the midfielder this summer.

Mulumbu scored the winning goal in their victory over Celtic in February. snsgroup

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke believes that they will struggle to hold on to midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu this summer.

The DR Congo international has been a major hit in his short spell at the Ayrshire club, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Clarke accepts that he is likely to leave Rugby Park.

Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Alan Power have all extended their deals at Kilmarnock until 2020 but the former West Brom boss accepts that Mulumbu could be moving on as he expects bigger clubs to show interest in the 31-year-old.

"I wouldn't say I was over-confident of keeping Youssouf," said Clarke ahead of Saturday's visit of Hamilton.

"He came up here to put himself back in the shop window and I think he's done that with his performances.

"That's been great for Youssouf and it's been great for Kilmarnock. I said to the supporters that they just had to enjoy him while he was here.

"And I imagine a bigger club will come in for Youssouf in the summer as he's a free transfer. If that happens, we wish him well.

"If that doesn't materialise and he wants to stay here, he knows all he has to do is chap my door."

Clarke has several first-team players out of contract in the summer as Gordon Greer, Chris Burke, Scott Boyd and Leo Fasan all come to the end of their deals and the former Chelsea coach wants to resolve those matters quickly so he can focus on recruitment for next season.

"The club has used the international break wisely to sit down and discuss contract situations with a lot of players that deserved a new contract and that their deals were up," he said.

"We're trying to build something here and so we're trying to keep a bit of continuity.

"The more players we can sign up before the summer the better as it gives us an idea of what we'll need in the summer and what we won't need.

"I'd like to go into the summer with the nucleus of the squad already in place, which means that come that time we can be a bit more selective with who we bring in and not find ourselves in a mad rush trying to sign 10 or 11 players.

"If we have the majority of guys in place it means we only need to bring in three or four who can add that bit of quality.

"The players this year have done very well for us so we're delighted to get those three players tied up and we're working on other contracts as we speak."