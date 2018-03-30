  • STV
  • MySTV

Steve Clarke accepts Mulumbu is likely to leave Kilmarnock

Euan Strathearn

The Killie boss believes that bigger clubs will be in for the midfielder this summer.

Mulumbu scored the winning goal in their victory over Celtic in February.
Mulumbu scored the winning goal in their victory over Celtic in February. snsgroup

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke believes that they will struggle to hold on to midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu this summer.

The DR Congo international has been a major hit in his short spell at the Ayrshire club, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Clarke accepts that he is likely to leave Rugby Park.

Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Alan Power have all extended their deals at Kilmarnock until 2020 but the former West Brom boss accepts that Mulumbu could be moving on as he expects bigger clubs to show interest in the 31-year-old.

"I wouldn't say I was over-confident of keeping Youssouf," said Clarke ahead of Saturday's visit of Hamilton.

"He came up here to put himself back in the shop window and I think he's done that with his performances.

"That's been great for Youssouf and it's been great for Kilmarnock. I said to the supporters that they just had to enjoy him while he was here.

"And I imagine a bigger club will come in for Youssouf in the summer as he's a free transfer. If that happens, we wish him well.

"If that doesn't materialise and he wants to stay here, he knows all he has to do is chap my door."

Clarke has several first-team players out of contract in the summer as Gordon Greer, Chris Burke, Scott Boyd and Leo Fasan all come to the end of their deals and the former Chelsea coach wants to resolve those matters quickly so he can focus on recruitment for next season.

"The club has used the international break wisely to sit down and discuss contract situations with a lot of players that deserved a new contract and that their deals were up," he said.

"We're trying to build something here and so we're trying to keep a bit of continuity.

"The more players we can sign up before the summer the better as it gives us an idea of what we'll need in the summer and what we won't need.

"I'd like to go into the summer with the nucleus of the squad already in place, which means that come that time we can be a bit more selective with who we bring in and not find ourselves in a mad rush trying to sign 10 or 11 players.

"If we have the majority of guys in place it means we only need to bring in three or four who can add that bit of quality.

"The players this year have done very well for us so we're delighted to get those three players tied up and we're working on other contracts as we speak."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.