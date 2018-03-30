  • STV
Hearts make offers to sign three players for next season

Craig Levein has already begun his summer recruitment as he looks to reshape his squad.

Deals: Levein wants his business done early.
Hearts boss Craig Levein has revealed that he has already made offers to three players to join his team this summer, with more to come.

Levein had previously stated that he intends to bring in between seven and ten new faces for next season but now says moves are underway for a trio of signings.

"We have made offers for three different players already," he said. "I'm hoping to get four or five done fairly early and then have time to see how that looks and then we will bring in two or three others in come mid-July/August.

"Things are going on behind the scenes. We are working away and we are trying to get some business done as soon as possible."

Levein spoke of his desire to keep Joaquim Adao at the club beyond the end of his loan deal from Sion, though the midfielder is not one of the players who has been made an offer.

"I would like to keep him, there are three of the loan players I would like to definitely keep, but that involves me not just discussing with Joaquim," he said. "There are agents involved and also his parent club.

"That conversation isn't straightforward, there are other factors involved and one of them is financial."

Tynecastle redevelopment is having an impact on the club's spending power and Levein said that securing a top six place could help him land his targets in the summer.

"Financially things are tight because of what we're spending on the stand at the moment," he said. "Finishing in the top six, we will get more money than we would do if we weren't, so the focus is to do that and to make things as easy as possible for Ann (chairwoman Ann Budge) when we sit down with the budget."

