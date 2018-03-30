Martin Boyle eyeing international future with Australia

The Hibs forward qualifies for the Socceroos through his Sydney born father.

Boyle was born in Aberdeen but hasn't featured in Scotland set-up for almost a decade. sns group

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle is considering an international future with Australia.

The Aberdeen born attacker is eligible to play for the Socceroos through his Sydney-born father and has taken steps to ignite his Aussie ambitions.

The 24-year-old has not represented Scotland at any level since two appearances for the under-16s almost a decade ago and has already started the paperwork towards playing for Bert van Marwijk's side.

"I qualify for Australia," he said.

"I'm just trying to sort out a passport and whatever comes along that way, comes along.

"I'm not looking that far ahead (the World Cup).

"The club has spoken to representatives on that side, and I just need to keep working hard and whatever comes, comes.

"You see people playing international football that are born in different countries all the time."

Hibs host Partick Thistle at Easter Road on Saturday and are targeting a top-three spot - needing a win to close the gap on third-placed Aberdeen to just one point.

The Easter Road side's form has been recognised at international level with John McGinn, Paul Hanlon and Dylan McGeough all featuring in recent Scotland squads and Boyle says this has given the rest of the squad encouragement.

He added: "We have a good bunch here and doing well in the league at the moment, we are all pulling our weight and it's being recognised. "I'm sure if the rest of us keep knocking on the door then maybe you never know, it might happen but you can only keep doing what you do best on a Saturday."