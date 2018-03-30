  • STV
Trevor Carson: International debut had my mum 'in bits'

Euan Strathearn

The new Northern Ireland cap admits he cannot wait for the big games to keep coming.

The Well goalkeeper made his debut for Northern Ireland against South Korea.
Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is still on a high after achieving his international dream of representing Northern Ireland for the first time.

Carson thought that the cap call may never come but his form for The Steelmen led to Michael O'Neill giving him a starting slot in their friendly against South Korea last week.

The feat will be marked on a mural in his home village of Killyleagh in County Down and the former Sunderland custodian says that his loved ones were touched by his accomplishment.

"It was an emotional experience for the whole family" He said.

"I had 26 people there, I had to buy 19 tickets.

"I think after I get my match fee, I'll be down a tenner.

"Coming out for the national anthem I could see my family, my mum was in bits. I was a bit emotional myself but you have to compose yourself for the game.

"Turning 30, there were probably times I thought it wasn't meant to be with Northern Ireland, but it was a really nice feeling to go back to my mum's house on the Saturday night and enjoy it, and talk about sacrifices we have all made over the years and how worthwhile it was. A day like Saturday far outweighs any sacrifices.

"It's such a small village I'm from but everyone pulls together. I have gone round doors with sponsor sheets to go on trial at places and the community always helped. Local business would sponsor me gloves and boots.

"My social media was flooded with good-luck messages from local people. It was great to put a little town like Killyleagh on the map."

Carson is now looking to cement his place in the Northern Ireland squad for a post-season trip to face Panama and Costa Rica despite the impending birth of his child.

"I said tongue in cheek last week, and my fiancee wasn't too happy about it, that she was hoping I had a beast so I wouldn't get called up," he said.

"But that's obviously not the case, she is my biggest fan and she's always there for me.

"The baby is due July 6 and we will be back June 5 so there is plenty of time."

The 30-year-old, who moved from Hartlepool last summer, admitted his Windsor Park bow had given him a taste for more big occasions and can't wait to come up against Rangers this weekend.

"We are raring to go again, I can't wait for these games, I wish they were day after day," he said. "I can't wait for the semi-final and the fact it's two weeks away, we are desperate to get at it.

"But they are all big games, we still have an outside chance of getting into the top six. Rangers is a massive game and we think it's a winnable game for us.

"Our first league game of the season at home to Rangers, I know there was only nine or 10 thousand here, but you don't get that atmosphere in the lower leagues in England. It's completely different.

"That was the first game where I thought: 'This is the real deal'. The boys love it. There is always an extra edge in training in the lead-up to playing against the Old Firm."

