Foster: Saint's fans have been 'spoiled' in recent years

Euan Strathearn

The St Johnstone defender says that the club has been punching above their weight.

Foster could return against Aberdeen after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Foster could return against Aberdeen after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. sns group

Richard Foster has said that the St Johnstone support have been spoiled over the last decade as the club have punched above their weight.

Tommy Wright's men face missing out on a place in the top half unless they can win both their remaining pre-split fixtures against Aberdeen and Motherwell and Hearts slip-up twice in their final two games.

Should the Perth club not finish in the top six it would be the first time in seven years that they would have failed to have done so and Foster reckons that is an incredible achievement considering the resources available at McDiarmid Park.

The right-back said: "The fans have been spoiled. The record the club has had over the past 10 years has been remarkable considering its size and finances.

"It just shows you how far the club has come that if we do miss out on the top six that'll be seen as a disappointment.

"In budget terms, St Johnstone must be down near the bottom of the league so the fact we've been in the top six for all these years is testament to the great job the various management teams and players here have done.

"However, it's not been the season we had hoped for, especially consistency-wise.

"I wouldn't say seventh place would be a success, even with the added competition this season, because it means we haven't achieved what we set out to do, which was finish in the top half.

"But I also don't see it as being doom and gloom and as bad as some folk are saying."

Wednesday's 1-0 win over Hamilton has all but confirmed that next term will be their 10th straight season in Scotland's top division and Foster is relieved that will not leave his team staring at a relegation scrap.

He said: "We don't want to be in a dogfight because with all respect, the teams down there are far more used to it than we are.

"The last five games for us here are normally spent going to places like Parkhead or Ibrox.

"It's a different kind of pressure. It's easier for us to go in as the underdogs, as St Johnstone usually are when they face sides in the top six.

"We don't have the same kind of experience of having to fight for survival.

"Hopefully the win in midweek has taken some of the threat away. We're 15 in front of County and 12 ahead of Thistle so I can't see us being caught."

Foster was expected to be out of action until the final game of the season but could make his return for Saints against Aberdeen after completing a stunning comeback.

He added: "As soon as I heard 12 weeks I was thinking right I can beat that - I just never thought it would be four and a half."

