Elliot: Jags must stay in Premiership to continue growth

The Partick defender says relegation could undo the progress being made off the park.

Elliot signed for Partick in 2011 from Whitley Bay. sns group

Christie Elliott reckons Partick Thistle are a club going places off the pitch but fears that progress could be threatened if the Jags are relegated to the Championship.

Euromillions winners Colin and Christine Weir helped Thistle to wipe out their £1.5million bank debt and invested money to aid the set up of a new youth academy whilst ambitious plans are in place for a new £4m training ground.

The 26-year-old full-back has been impressed with the strides the Maryhill outfit have made but admits that this progress could be undermined by their relegation scrap as Alan Archibald's side sit second-bottom just three points above basement boys Ross County.

He said: "This is my seventh year with the club and it's been getting better and better. The plans the club have for the future are massive.

"So it would be a real step back for the club if we end up having to play in the Championship next year.

"If that happens some guys might end up leaving, so you never know just how much of an impact it will have on us as a team.

"The club is definitely heading in the right direction off the field when you see the plans for the training ground and all the work being done with the academy.

"But for that to really make an impact it is essential we stay in this division."

Elliott made his return against Aberdeen earlier this month after missing almost six months of the campaign with a serious ankle injury, but now the Englishman is back to full fitness, he is determined to play a part in helping The Jags avoid relegation.

They face Hibernian on Saturday before an all-important Dingwall showdown with the Staggies on Tuesday and Elliott is under no illusions about the seriousness of their current predicament.

"I started the season going so well but then I had an unfortunate injury," he said. "I just had to keep myself positive and thankfully I'm back a lot sooner than I thought I'd be.

"I just need to now focus on finishing the season the way I started it.

"It's always hard watching the games from the stand when things aren't going so well, but things are still in our hands and we can still fight our way out of trouble.

"We've got eight massive games to go and hopefully we can get as many points as possible."