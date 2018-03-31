Ex-Rangers player Ray Wilkins suffers 'cardiac arrest'

Wilkins, who also played for Hibs, is being treated at St George's Hospital in London.

Ray Wilkins: In a coma after cardiac arrest. PA

Former Rangers and Hibs player Ray Wilkins is critically ill after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Wilkins, who also played for England and Chelsea, is being treated at St George's Hospital in London.

He is understood to have been put in an induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest and falling.

His wife told the Daily Mirror: "He's in hospital, he's had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care."

"The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced coma. It's very, very bad."

Wilkins played for twelve sides in his career - winning 84 England caps along the way. Since hanging up his playing boots, Wilkins has been a pundit on Sky Sports and talkSPORT.

The footballer has a long association with Chelsea, after spending six years with them as a player and then later as an assistant manager and caretaker manager.

