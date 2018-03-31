Murty: Rangers players stepped up after dire first-half

The Light Blues boss watched his side fight back to claim a point against Motherwell.

Graeme Murty watched Rangers fight back from two goals down to draw at Motherwell. SNS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has said he challenged his players to stand up and be counted after a calamitous first-half against Motherwell.

The Light Blues looked set to suffer a third-straight defeat as Stephen Robinson's Steelmen surged into a two-goal lead at the break through goals from Curtis Main and Allan Campbell.

Murty opted against making wholesale changes during the interval, however, instead throwing down the gauntlet to the players who had toiled during the opening 45 minutes to recover the situation.

James Tavernier netted a disputed penalty before Jamie Murphy scored against his former club as Rangers salvaged a point at Fir Hill.

Murty said: "In the second half, I didn't change anything tactically or personnel-wise even though I was screaming inside to take him off and change this.

"I actually challenged them to stand up and take some ownership and accountability - and they did that fantastically well in the second half.

"The players will reflect on a decent second-half performance, but we simply didn't deal with what Motherwell threw at us in the first."

Murty hopes his charges take learning points from their contrasting displays either side of the break.

"We want to be better," he said. "We want to be moving forward faster than we are. We want to be at the top right now.

"I think if we reflect on today's lessons, it could be a really good thing for the squad.

"To be 2-0 down to a team that are physically really good, then stand up and come back could stand us in good stead for the challenges to come."

Elliot Frear was harshly judged to have fouled Tavernier before the English defender edged Rangers back into the game from the spot.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson insisted it wasn't a penalty, but laid the blame upon his players after they failed to replicate their impressive first-half showing after the interval.

"I'm very disappointed," he said. "I want to create a mentality in the dressing room that we're not happy with just a point from Rangers.

"I've seen the penalty that was given against us. Elliott got the ball - but we haven't lost three points because of the referee.

"We started the second half poorly. Against a good side with quality players we got punished for that."