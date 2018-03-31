  • STV
A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hibs and Kilmarnock all won as top flight football returned.

Ryan Christie celebrates after scoring Aberdeen's opener.
Ryan Christie celebrates after scoring Aberdeen's opener. SNS

Aberdeen 4-1 St Johnstone

Aberdeen went level on points with Rangers in second place after comprehensively beating St Johnstone.

Ryan Christie opened the scoring for Dons on 34 minutes, with Stevie May doubling the advantage before half-time.

Greg Stewart struck either side of Matty Willock's Saints consolation to put the result beyond doubt.

Celtic 3-0 Ross County

Moussa Dembele converts from the spot as Celtic beat Ross County.
Moussa Dembele converts from the spot as Celtic beat Ross County. SNS

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Premiership to twelve points after cruising to victory over Ross County.

Moussa Dembele put Brendan Rodgers' side ahead from the penalty spot before Staggies skipper Andrew Davies saw red for stamping on Scott Brown's groin.

Stuart Armstrong added a second after half-time, with Tom Rogic rounded off the win on the hour mark.

Hibs 2-0 Partick Thistle 

Jamie Maclaren celebrated after netting the opener for Hibs.
Jamie Maclaren celebrated after netting the opener for Hibs. SNS

Hibs edged to within four points of second-place thanks to two late goals against Partick Thistle.

Aussie forward Jamie Maclaren pounced on Martin Boyle's cross to give Neil Lennon's side the lead just after the Jags had a goal ruled out at the other end.

Paul Hanlon made it 2-0 five minutes later when he headed home Scott Allan's cross, with Danny Devine sent off in the closing stages for Thistle.

Kilmarnock 2-0 Hamilton

Stephen O'Donnell takes the acclaim after Kilmarnock go 2-0 up.
Stephen O'Donnell takes the acclaim after Kilmarnock go 2-0 up. SNS

Kilmarnock earned a fourth straight Premiership win by beating Hamilton 2-0 at Rugby Park.

Steve Clarke's side went ahead after just four minutes when Lee Erwin produced an eye-catching turn and slotted home.

Stephen O'Donnell ball into the box was deflected into the net as Killie doubled their lead on the brink of half-time

Motherwell 2-2 Rangers 

Jamie Murphy scores against his former club to claim a point for Rangers.
Jamie Murphy scores against his former club to claim a point for Rangers. SNS

Rangers fought back from two goals down at the break to claim a point against Motherwell.

Graeme Murty looked set to suffer a third straight defeat after Curtis Main scored from the spot and Allan Campbell struck in the opening 16 minutes.

But the Light Blues responded after the interval, with James Tavernier netting a disputed penalty and Jamie Murphy scoring against his former side to ensure a hotly-contested match ended honours even.

