  • STV
  • MySTV

Steve Clarke lauds Kilmarnock's 'crucial' winning habit

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Rugby Park boss heaped praise on his players as they made it four wins in a row.

Steve Clarke issues instructions to winger Jordan Jones.
Steve Clarke issues instructions to winger Jordan Jones. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke lauded his side's winning knack as the Ayrshire outfit secured their fourth straight victory in the Scottish Premiership.

The Rugby Park side made fifth place their own by comfortably beating Hamilton 2-0 in front of almost 5,000 fans thanks to goals from Lee Erwin and Stephen O'Donnell.

Victory made it the first time in 21 years that Killie have won four successive league games in a single campaign, leaving Clarke to emphasise the importance of the winning mentality that has grown at the club.

"At the moment the team have got into the habit of winning and that's crucial," the 54 year-old said.

"It wasn't a great game of football but the real moments of quality came from us. That's why we came out on top.

"My only criticism of the team is that we didn't get that third goal when we had the chances. That would really have killed the game off."

Lee Erwin expertly put the hosts in front when he swivelled and fired past Gary Woods after just four minutes.

Clarke hailed the former Motherwell forwards contribution to the Killie cause, whether he starts games or comes off the bench.

"Lee has been great since January", Clarke said. "He's not had as many starts as he deserves because his work in training has been top class and he's been performing in matches too.

"He's scored in each of his last three starts so it's a really valuable contribution. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Erwin's opener was less well received by Accies boss Martin Canning, whose side have now lost six of their last nine.

"It wasn't the best start," he said. "The first goal was a disappointing one to lose and the second was a freak strike. I think O'Donnell's just tried to help the ball back into the danger area and it's missed everybody and rolled in the bottom corner.

"We had two very similar scrambles in the box in the second-half and they didn't go in the net so we didn't really get the breaks today.

"But we also failed to show a real belief to win the game.

"Kilmarnock believed they were going to win the game. We only hoped we were. That was the difference.

"I don't think there was much between the teams.

"The chances were pretty even but they got the goals at crucial times and it was always an uphill task when we went 2-0 down just before half-time.

"We came out in the second-half and tried to get back into the game but I don't think the players really believed that they could win."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.