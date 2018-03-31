Steve Clarke lauds Kilmarnock's 'crucial' winning habit

The Rugby Park boss heaped praise on his players as they made it four wins in a row.

Steve Clarke issues instructions to winger Jordan Jones. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke lauded his side's winning knack as the Ayrshire outfit secured their fourth straight victory in the Scottish Premiership.

The Rugby Park side made fifth place their own by comfortably beating Hamilton 2-0 in front of almost 5,000 fans thanks to goals from Lee Erwin and Stephen O'Donnell.

Victory made it the first time in 21 years that Killie have won four successive league games in a single campaign, leaving Clarke to emphasise the importance of the winning mentality that has grown at the club.

"At the moment the team have got into the habit of winning and that's crucial," the 54 year-old said.

"It wasn't a great game of football but the real moments of quality came from us. That's why we came out on top.

"My only criticism of the team is that we didn't get that third goal when we had the chances. That would really have killed the game off."

Lee Erwin expertly put the hosts in front when he swivelled and fired past Gary Woods after just four minutes.

Clarke hailed the former Motherwell forwards contribution to the Killie cause, whether he starts games or comes off the bench.

"Lee has been great since January", Clarke said. "He's not had as many starts as he deserves because his work in training has been top class and he's been performing in matches too.

"He's scored in each of his last three starts so it's a really valuable contribution. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Erwin's opener was less well received by Accies boss Martin Canning, whose side have now lost six of their last nine.

"It wasn't the best start," he said. "The first goal was a disappointing one to lose and the second was a freak strike. I think O'Donnell's just tried to help the ball back into the danger area and it's missed everybody and rolled in the bottom corner.

"We had two very similar scrambles in the box in the second-half and they didn't go in the net so we didn't really get the breaks today.

"But we also failed to show a real belief to win the game.

"Kilmarnock believed they were going to win the game. We only hoped we were. That was the difference.

"I don't think there was much between the teams.

"The chances were pretty even but they got the goals at crucial times and it was always an uphill task when we went 2-0 down just before half-time.

"We came out in the second-half and tried to get back into the game but I don't think the players really believed that they could win."