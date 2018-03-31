  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic boss Rodgers slams 'disgraceful' Davies challenge 

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Ross County's Andrew Davies was sent off during Celtic's 3-0 after fouling Scott Brown.

Ross County captain Andrew Davies saw red following his challenge on Celtic counterpart Scott Brown
Ross County captain Andrew Davies saw red following his challenge on Celtic counterpart Scott Brown SNS

Brendan Rodgers slammed Ross County captain Andrew Davies' "disgraceful" red-card challenge on Celtic counterpart Scott Brown after the Hoops' 3-0 win at Parkhead.

French forward Moussa Dembele converted a penalty in the 25th minute to put Celtic ahead before Davies was sent off by referee Steven McLean for going in hard on Brown as he tumbled to the ground.

Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic put the result beyond doubt in the second half as the champions extended their lead at the top of the Premiership to 12 points.

Rodgers said: "There is no doubt the challenge on him was disgraceful.

"We have seen a lot of challenges and there are question marks over them but that is one of the worst I've seen since I've been up here.

"There was no intent to play the ball.

"That was a really dangerous challenge and only someone of that toughness and robustness could get up and play on.

"He (Brown) is aggressive but fair and honest and that's why everyone talks about the way he plays.

"I think there is one or two who maybe want to make a name for themselves by obviously trying to put in those sort of tackles.

"But he (Brown) is unique, absolutely brilliant for us and he just gets up and on with the game and controlled the game."

Jozo Simunovic gets two games for a slight elbow so I don't know what that will be.
Brendan Rodgers on Andrew Davies' challenge on Scott Brown

He added: "I feel for the Ross County staff who are trying to keep this team in the league, I feel for the supporters who travelled all the way down.

"You get your captain, who has probably got his most important game on Tuesday night (against Partick Thistle), makes a really poor challenge.

"Jozo Simunovic gets two games (ban) for a slight elbow (against Rangers ) I don't know what that will be.

"So I really feel for their staff, supporters and players."

Rodgers cut a satisfied figure after watching his side edge closer to securing a seventh successive title thanks to a comprehensive win.

The Northern Irishman said: "When you come back after the international break you are always looking to get some fluency as quick as you can.

"The pitch really helped, it was in good condition so well done to the ground staff.

"We scored one in the first half but could have had a few more and they go down to 10 men with a really bad challenge."

Staggies co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said Davies held his hands up and apologised to the County dressing room for leaving them down a man at the home of the champions for more than 50 minutes.

He said: "Andrew is an honest guy and an influential player in our team. He is a leader, our captain. I haven't seen it again.

"Obviously there was a reaction from the Celtic players and Andrew is disappointed.

"I think he felt there was a contact. He hasn't said too much other than sorry because he was sent off.

"He apologised to everybody, his team mates as well, that's what pros do.

"But today was never going to define our season."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.