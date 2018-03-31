Celtic boss Rodgers slams 'disgraceful' Davies challenge 

Ross County's Andrew Davies was sent off during Celtic's 3-0 after fouling Scott Brown.

Brendan Rodgers slammed Ross County captain Andrew Davies' "disgraceful" red-card challenge on Celtic counterpart Scott Brown after the Hoops' 3-0 win at Parkhead.

French forward Moussa Dembele converted a penalty in the 25th minute to put Celtic ahead before Davies was sent off by referee Steven McLean for going in hard on Brown as he tumbled to the ground.

Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic put the result beyond doubt in the second half as the champions extended their lead at the top of the Premiership to 12 points.

Rodgers said: "There is no doubt the challenge on him was disgraceful.

"We have seen a lot of challenges and there are question marks over them but that is one of the worst I've seen since I've been up here.

"There was no intent to play the ball.

"That was a really dangerous challenge and only someone of that toughness and robustness could get up and play on.

"He (Brown) is aggressive but fair and honest and that's why everyone talks about the way he plays.

"I think there is one or two who maybe want to make a name for themselves by obviously trying to put in those sort of tackles.

"But he (Brown) is unique, absolutely brilliant for us and he just gets up and on with the game and controlled the game."

He added: "I feel for the Ross County staff who are trying to keep this team in the league, I feel for the supporters who travelled all the way down.

"You get your captain, who has probably got his most important game on Tuesday night (against Partick Thistle), makes a really poor challenge.

"Jozo Simunovic gets two games (ban) for a slight elbow (against Rangers ) I don't know what that will be.

"So I really feel for their staff, supporters and players."

Rodgers cut a satisfied figure after watching his side edge closer to securing a seventh successive title thanks to a comprehensive win.

The Northern Irishman said: "When you come back after the international break you are always looking to get some fluency as quick as you can.

"The pitch really helped, it was in good condition so well done to the ground staff.

"We scored one in the first half but could have had a few more and they go down to 10 men with a really bad challenge."

Staggies co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said Davies held his hands up and apologised to the County dressing room for leaving them down a man at the home of the champions for more than 50 minutes.

He said: "Andrew is an honest guy and an influential player in our team. He is a leader, our captain. I haven't seen it again.

"Obviously there was a reaction from the Celtic players and Andrew is disappointed.

"I think he felt there was a contact. He hasn't said too much other than sorry because he was sent off.

"He apologised to everybody, his team mates as well, that's what pros do.

"But today was never going to define our season."