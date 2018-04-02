Football Talk: Celtic near double deal, Murty backed

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Kris Ajer (left) and Scott Bain (right) have impressed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers this season. SNS

Scott Bain stated his intention to claim a permanent deal at Celtic upon his deadline day arrival at Parkhead, and it looks as though he's about to complete his mission.

Brendan Rodgers revealed last week he'd spoken to the stopper about his future and that he expected contract talks to lie just around the corner.

Those negotiations are now underway, according to reports, as Celtic look to beat clubs including Stoke City, Wolves and Hearts to the 26-year-old's signature.

Kris Ajer made his Norway bow during the international break, with his performances apparently grabbing the attention of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Celtic have been in talks with the 19-year-old about extending his stay in Glasgow beyond when his current deal expires in the summer of 2020, though, and are edging closer to an agreement that would warn away any potential suitors, say reports.

Elsewhere, Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has refuted claims uncertainty over the future of manager Graeme Murty is behind the Ibrox side's slump in form.

