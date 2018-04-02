  • STV
Joe Lewis relishing Aberdeen return as season nears climax

The Dons goalkeeper has returned from a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Joe Lewis (right) was full of praise for Freddie Woodman's (left) displays in goal while he was injured.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has said he's delighted to be back fit as the season approaches it's business end, but knows he now has a fight on his hands to hold on to the number one jersey.

The 30-year-old required a knee operation after sustaining a serious injury against Rangers in January.

After more than two months on the sidelines, Lewis made his return to the Dons starting line-up on Saturday for the 4-1 win over St Johnstone.

The towering Pittodrie stopper says he is thrilled to be back between the sticks as Derek McInnes' side prepare for crucial league fixtures and a Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with Motherwell.

Ahead of Tuesday's league clash with the Steelmen, Lewis said: "It was a frustrating time to be out injured but I'm delighted to be back.

"When I first got injured I knew it was a nasty one and I'd be out for a while but I was very confident in the physios here.

"I got back ahead of schedule which was pleasing.

"We have lots of important games, part of the reason I came to Aberdeen in the first place was to play in big games, to be at the right end of the table and to get to the latter stages of the caps.

"So it's good to be back for the business end of the season, which everyone wants to be involved in."

Stand-in keeper Freddie Woodman impressed in Lewis' absence for McInnes' men, making a series of crucial stops - including a hat-trick of saves in the Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out win over Kilmarnock.

Lewis was full of praise for his counterpart, acknowledging he must maintain a high level of performance between now and the season end to keep the Newcastle loanee out of the team.

He added: "We have great competition all over the pitch and it's no different in goals

"I was pleased to go straight back in, Freddie did really well when he was in so I know I've got to play well to keep my spot."

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty believes Lewis' return can provide a shot of confidence to the Dons' rearguard.

He said: "Freddie Woodman acquitted himself very well during his period in goal and we have Danny Rodgers back as well.

"We've got good goalkeepers here but, obviously, with the type of form Joe has shown since he came here it's a real confidence boost for the back four."

