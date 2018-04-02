Robinson not giving up on Motherwell's top six chances

The Steelmen boss says his side have an 'outside chance' of pipping Hearts to the post.

Stephen Robinson wants his Motherwell players to focus on league duty ahead of their Scottish Cup semi-final. SNS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has said he remains hopeful his side can snatch a top six spot from under Hearts' nose.

The Steelmen let two points slip as Rangers fought back to claim a point at Fir Park on Saturday from two goals down, while Hearts drew at Dundee the following day to edge six points clear of the Robinson's men with two games until the Premiership splits.

To finish above Hearts Motherwell must overcome Aberdeen and St Johnstone and hope the Dons win at Tynecastle, all the while securing an eight-goal swing on goal difference across the two fixtures.

While Robinson is confident his team can at least complete their half of the bargain, he acknowledges they only have an outside chance of completing the turnaround.

"Football is a strange game," he said. "You can only take care of your bit, and if we take care of getting three points on Tuesday night and again on Saturday, then who knows.

"Of course it's an outside chance and it's in Hearts' hands, but we have to do our bit. And, more to the point, we have to continue the run we are on and build momentum."

Motherwell face Derek McInnes' side again in less than a fortnights time in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Robinson has told his players they must take it one game at a time in the interim period and avoid shifting their focus towards the Hampden showdown.

Ahead of Tuesday's league fixture with the Dons, he added: "Every game will be on an individual merit, but what I do know is you'll have two managers trying to win the game.

"Derek obviously got a big incentive to get second place, they have had a fantastic season.

"We just have to keep winning our games. We have two games before the split and we have to win both of them. We will both set out to do that.

"I think our boys have belief anyway, especially here, we can beat anybody.

"If we do take that win I suppose it will be a bonus to take into it (the semi-final), but we will judge this game on its merit.

"There is still an outside chance of top six for us so we have to make sure we are not left going 'if only'.

"We have to just make sure we win this game and we will take the semi-final on its own merits."