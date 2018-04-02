Lennon bemoans 'major concern' posed by third Ibrox trip

The Easter Road boss says another visit to Rangers could end Hibs' second place hopes.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has said a third trip to Ibrox this season would come as a "major concern" and pose a serious stumbling block as the Easter Road outfit attempt to claim second place.

SPFL chiefs face a headache as they look to draw up the post-split fixtures after the weekend's matches - with Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Lennon's Hibs and Hearts currently occopying the top six spots.

Graeme Murty's Light Blues have already hosted their rivals twice at Ibrox this campaign but would be due another two home matches over the final five games of the season.

Lennon fears his side will be one of the clubs sent back to Govan for a third away day.

Hibs have won twice already on Rangers' patch this season, but the Northern Irish manager insists a third fixture at Ibrox would come as a "major disadvantage".

He said: ""I'm assuming that because we're the lowest seeded team we will be going there for the third time.

"If that does happen it will be a major concern. It will be a major disadvantage.

"Not only for our chances of finishing second, but also from a financial point of view as we lose out on a sell-out home crowd, which I think we have earned the right to have.

"We will just have to cross that bridge when it comes to it."

Hibs lie just four points off Rangers and Aberdeen in the battle for second place.

Few envisaged the capital outfit would challenge for a runners-up spot in their first season back in the top flight, including Lennon himself.

Ahead of hosting Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, Lennon added: "I never envisioned we'd be this close at this point.

"I thought the two Glasgow teams would run away with it, with Aberdeen and Hearts in there behind.

"There's no question we're ahead of schedule. We've won a lot more games by this stage than I thought we would.

"We're right in there now. We're only four points off second with seven games to go. That's nothing.

"It's not going to be easy, though, as once you get past the split every game is gargantuan.