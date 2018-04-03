Football Talk: Ronaldo to Scotland, McInnes West Brom link

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates are set to visit Scotland in October, say reports. SNS

Five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is Scotland-bound.

Talks are at an advanced stage to bring the Real Madrid superstar and his Portugal teammates to Hampden to face the Scots in a glamour friendly on October 14, say reports.

Alex McLeish's men are in Nations League action three days before that date when they face Israel in Tel Aviv.

The new Scotland boss is reportedly keen to get his players together for another run-out during the international break, though, and Ronaldo and co look the most likely opposition.

Belgium have already accepted an invitation to visit Hampden on September 7.

Elsewhere, Premier League strugglers West Brom have sacked manager Alan Pardew following a dismal run of results.

A vacancy at the Hawthorns means one thing north of the border, and that is that ex-Baggies man Derek McInnes will be linked with a move back to the Midlands.

According to reports, West Brom will wait until the summer to appoint a permanent replacement for Pardew.

Leicester assistant Michael Appleton and Brentford boss Dean Smith are the current favourites, but McInnes will also be considered as a long-term replacement come the summer.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast defender Cedric Kipre is ready to put pen to paper by signing a third improved deal with Motherwell in the space of nine months.

