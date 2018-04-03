Craig Gordon set to return for Celtic against Dundee
The goalkeeper has recovered from injury and is expected to start against the Dark Blues.
Craig Gordon is set to start for Celtic against Dundee on Wednesday, Brendan Rodgers has revealed.
The Hoops stopper has made his return to training with the Scottish champions this week after recovering from the knee injury he picked up in January.
Scott Bain had claimed the number one jersey in the 35-year-old's absence but is ineligible against his parent club having moved on loan to Parkhead from Dens Park on deadline day.
Rodgers says that Gordon will be drafted back in to the starting line-up, should he declare himself ready for action.
He said: "We are just going to check with Craig to make sure everything is okay but he has been back in training and if he declares himself ready he'll play.
"He has come back a bit earlier than we'd thought he would.
"Scott was great in the games he played, however, now that he is unable to play we are looking to replace him.
"It's great, Craig has been brilliant in his rehab and worked very hard to get himself ahead of schedule."
