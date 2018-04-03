Brendan Rodgers: Scottish game is jealous of Scott Brown

The Celtic boss said players, managers and sections of media are envious of his skipper.

Brendan Rodgers (right) says Scott Brown (left) could play at the top of the Premier League. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has accused players, managers and sections of the Scottish media of being envious of Scott Brown.

Ross County captain Andrew Davies was sent off for what Rodgers labelled "one of the worst challenges he has seen" on Brown during the first-half of the Hoops' 3-0 Premiership win at the weekend.

Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove was also given his marching orders earlier in the campaign for a forceful challenge on the Parkhead skipper.

Asked if he feared Brown was a target for the opposition, Rodgers said: "I don't think it is just for players.

"Based on my time up here, there is a lot of envy towards Scott Brown.

"I see it in certain media sectors, I see it in the playing sector and I see it from managers.

"He is a player that instead of being envious over should be emulated.

"What very rarely gets talked about is what a really good footballer he is.

"I've been fortunate enough to work at the top end of the Premier League and this is a player who goes right in at the top end of the Premier League.

"Yes, he is one of those characters, I had it with Luis Suarez... every ground you went to Luis got it but it only raised his performance level.

"Scott is the same, in terms of that mentality to the game."

He added: "When you are that type, of course you are going to be liable to be targeted at times but he deals with that.

"He is also a very fair and honest player.

"If you can produce more Scottish players like that you'd have some quality players.

"I read a report about him being 'mediocre'.

"He's not that, just because he's chose to stay in Scotland, he's a top class player at one of the world's biggest clubs."

Davies looks set to escape further punishment for his lunge on Brown, with the defender expected to serve a two-match ban for violent conduct.

Rodgers, however, believes the challenge merits a stricter reprimand.

He said: "Everyone who seen the incident saw that it was a challenge you don't want in the game of football.

"It's not the standard we want to set here.

"The beauty of the game up here is it's a tough, physical game, you've seen players from all over the world come up here to play and it's been really difficult for them.

"Obviously, the ref made the right decision and Andrew Davies - I've seen Andrew as a player since he was at Middlesbrough as a young player - I've never seen that in him.

"It was probably a moment of madness but for the protection of all players, not just Celtic players, there has to be a sanction for that as it was not acceptable because of the intent.

"If the authorities deem that violent conduct and not excessive then there is a problem there."

