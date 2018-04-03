McCann: Caulker bid was well above Dundee's record fee

The Dundee boss said a bid of 'a lot more than £1m' had been dismissed.

Bid: Dundee rejected interest in Caulker. SNS Group

Dundee manager Neil McCann has said a bid for defender Steven Caulker has been rejected out of hand despite being for well over £1m.

Reports on Tuesday morning said an unnamed Scandinavian club had made a bid for the former Spurs and QPR defender and that a seven-figure sum had been offered. Caulker had only joined Dundee as a free agent in early February.

McCann said there had been a bid for the 26-year old and that it would have been the club's record transfer fee received, but the club was determined to hold on to its best players as it fights to avoid relegation.

He said Dundee managing director John Nelms had been happy to reject the interest, saying the sale of Jack Hendry to Celtic meant the club was in a financial position where they didn't feel they had to move Caulker on.

"[The newspaper report] is inaccurate because it's a lot more than a million pounds," he said. "It well exceeds the record fee we've received as a club and it's been knocked out of hand.

"I'm delighted to say that John is not interested in it. Steven has been informed of it and is not interested in it. He wants to stay here. We've got work to do and I'm not interested in it.

"All in all, I'm very happy. It's fantastic for Steven that he's come here and, in a short space of time, a club has decided to try and prise him from us for that size of transfer fee. It shows how good a player he is but he'll be going nowhere.

"I'm not prepared to say what it is but it's well in excess of the fee that we received for Jack Hendry.

"The thing is, we sold Jack when I didn't want to but the size of fee came in at the time. It was always about if we could fill that hole in the squad and we've done that.

"Because we've got that amount of money in for Jack it allows us now to turn bids down. There's been other players that have attracted attention and there's going to become the summer but at this minute in time we're in a position that we're comfortable to knock that type of money back.

"That says a lot about the club because it's a big offer."

The transfer window in some Scandinavian countries remains open until Wednesday night and McCann said he fully expects an improved bid to be made for Caulker. However, he was confident the club's position would not change.

"I'm not bracing myself but I would expect other offers," he said. "It's generally what happens, if you look at Jack Hendry it got to the end of the window and the offer significantly increased.

"That may happen but as far as I'm aware and concerned, Steven will be in the squad to face Celtic tomorrow night."

