  • STV
  • MySTV

McCann: Caulker bid was well above Dundee's record fee

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Dundee boss said a bid of 'a lot more than £1m' had been dismissed.

Bid: Dundee rejected interest in Caulker.
Bid: Dundee rejected interest in Caulker. SNS Group

Dundee manager Neil McCann has said a bid for defender Steven Caulker has been rejected out of hand despite being for well over £1m.

Reports on Tuesday morning said an unnamed Scandinavian club had made a bid for the former Spurs and QPR defender and that a seven-figure sum had been offered. Caulker had only joined Dundee as a free agent in early February.

McCann said there had been a bid for the 26-year old and that it would have been the club's record transfer fee received, but the club was determined to hold on to its best players as it fights to avoid relegation.

He said Dundee managing director John Nelms had been happy to reject the interest, saying the sale of Jack Hendry to Celtic meant the club was in a financial position where they didn't feel they had to move Caulker on.

"[The newspaper report] is inaccurate because it's a lot more than a million pounds," he said. "It well exceeds the record fee we've received as a club and it's been knocked out of hand.

"I'm delighted to say that John is not interested in it. Steven has been informed of it and is not interested in it. He wants to stay here. We've got work to do and I'm not interested in it.

"All in all, I'm very happy. It's fantastic for Steven that he's come here and, in a short space of time, a club has decided to try and prise him from us for that size of transfer fee. It shows how good a player he is but he'll be going nowhere.

"I'm not prepared to say what it is but it's well in excess of the fee that we received for Jack Hendry.

"The thing is, we sold Jack when I didn't want to but the size of fee came in at the time. It was always about if we could fill that hole in the squad and we've done that.

"Because we've got that amount of money in for Jack it allows us now to turn bids down. There's been other players that have attracted attention and there's going to become the summer but at this minute in time we're in a position that we're comfortable to knock that type of money back.

"That says a lot about the club because it's a big offer."

The transfer window in some Scandinavian countries remains open until Wednesday night and McCann said he fully expects an improved bid to be made for Caulker. However, he was confident the club's position would not change.

"I'm not bracing myself but I would expect other offers," he said. "It's generally what happens, if you look at Jack Hendry it got to the end of the window and the offer significantly increased.

"That may happen but as far as I'm aware and concerned, Steven will be in the squad to face Celtic tomorrow night."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.