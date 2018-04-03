A full summary of Tuesday's Scottish Premiership results

There were big results for sides at both ends of the Premiership table.

Victory: Aberdeen moved into second. SNS Group

Hibernian 3-1 Hamilton

Hibs had to respond to falling behind to pick up three points at Easter Road.

Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano made a mess of handling Antonio Rojano's cross and Marios Ogkmpoe was on hand to tap in.

Neil Lennon's side bounced back quickly with a flowing move ending with the ball at the feet of Florian Kamberi, who fired in a low shot that brought his side level.

Dougie Imrie saw red for a second booking after a challenge on Martin Boyle, leaving Accies to play with ten men for the last half hour.

After 63 minutes Hibs and Kamberi had the second goal. Martin Boyle swung in a deep cross and Kamberi rose to head home.

The Swiss striker completed his hat-trick with five minutes to go, racing on to a Paul Hanlon pass before putting the ball between Gary Woods' legs to seal three vital points for his team.

Motherwell 0-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen moved into second place, taking advantage of their game in hand to leapfrog Rangers in the Premiership table.

The sides couldn't be separated for over an hour but the Dons struck twice in quick succession to sink 'Well.

It took a set piece for the opening goal with Kari Arnason rising above his marker to head in from a corner on 64 minutes.

Three minutes later, Aberdeen found some comfort with Kenny McLean running on to a Greg Stewart pass before hitting a low shot past Trevor Carson and ending Motherwell's hope of top six football after the split.

Ross County 4-0 Partick Thistle

Ross County climbed off the bottom of the Premiership table with a thumping win over relegation rivals Partick Thistle.

Victory moved County onto 25 points alongside Thistle but the Staggies have a far better goal difference, aided by a goal glut on Tuesday evening.

Alex Schalk put the hosts ahead after 35 minutes, drilling in a low shot from 20 yards out and six minutes later they doubled their lead. Schalk was the provider this time with his delivery headed home by Ross Draper.

Thistle couldn't muster a response and things went from bad to worse for Alan Archibald's side in the second half.

Schalk raced free to add County's third just before the hour and completed his hat-trick with 18 minutes left, knocking in the rebound from Marcus Fraser's shot.