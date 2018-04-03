  • STV
Neil Lennon hails Florian Kamberi after hat-trick

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Hibs boss said he'll be seriously considering his option to buy the forward.

Impressed: Lennon liked Kambieri's work-rate.
Impressed: Lennon liked Kambieri's work-rate. SNS Group

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon applauded Florian Kamberi's hat-trick against Hamilton and said the player was doing the right things to earn a permanent move to the club.

Kamberi took home the match ball after scoring all three goals as Hibs came from a goal down to beat Accies 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Lennon said the Swiss forward, on loan from Sion, has shown the right attitude when on trial with the club and had backed that up with hard-working performances in the first team.

"I'm delighted with Flo and what he's brought to the team," he said. "His first goal was magnificent and we needed that response after going behind early.

"He's got good pace and his work rate is phenomenal. There's no doubt he's made us better. The longer the trial period went on the more I thought I can work with this kid.

"But he's surprised me. His goal record was not great but the way he brings players into the game is great. I like his mobility, attitude and touch. You worry a player's attitude may only last a week but he's got great honesty about him.

"We've an option to buy and we will be considering that over the next few weeks. But performances like that do him no harm. He's done well and he's really enjoying life here."

Hibs' win extended the gap on fifth-placed Kilmarnock to nine points and brought them within a point of Rangers just above them in the Premiership table. However, as the season nears the split, Lennon said his eyes were on Aberdeen, now four points ahead in second place.

"We are firmly in the mix for second but we are not getting carried away," he said. "Aberdeen have been up there for years and had a good win at Motherwell tonight.

"Rangers are like a box of chocolates, you don't know what to expect. But they still have quality. I'm just delighted to be in the race."

