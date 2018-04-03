  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes: Dons will fight tooth and nail for second place

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Aberdeen moved clear of Rangers with a 2-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.

Rise: Aberdeen moved up to second.
Rise: Aberdeen moved up to second. SNS Group

Derek McInnes saw his Aberdeen side defeat Motherwell to move up into second place in the league and vowed his players will fight to be the best of the rest behind Celtic.

The 2-0 victory at Fir Park, thanks to goals from Kari Arnason and Kenny McLean, puts Aberdeen on 62 points, three ahead of Rangers with six games left to play.

With defending champions Celtic looking on course to wrap up the title, the three-way battle for the runners-up spot looks to be between the Dons, Rangers and Hibs. McInnes believes his side will give everything they have to finish second after achieving the same in recent seasons.

"We are there or thereabouts where we normally are at this stage of the season," he said. "We've usually secured Europe and second spot by now but it's clear to see it's going to be a real challenge.

"Hibs are doing brilliant under Neil Lennon, Rangers have some very good players and you'd expect them, with what they've spent, that they would be the ones who should be at least closest to Celtic.

"But all three teams will be doing all they can to finish second. It's important for us to get a European spot. We're proud of the fact we've managed to finish second over the past few seasons.

"Some people say it's easy - if that was the case why's no-one else done it? Last season everyone said we'd get pushed aside with Rangers coming back up.

"That wasn't the case and this year we're fighting tooth and nail to be the next best team if Celtic are going to win it."

After a goalless first half at Fir Park, a quick-fire double sealed three points for the Dons and McInnes felt it was deserved on the balance of play.

He said: "There was a lot at stake for both teams and I'm glad we found a way to win it. We competed from the outset and nullified the threat of their two centre-forwards."

Motherwell boss Steven Robinson was disappointed with the goals his side conceded.

"It was a poor first half, it was scrappy and the conditions didn't help because the pitch was hard to play on," he said. "They were better than us without really hurting us.

"We started the second half really well and had a good 15-minute period. We said at half-time a set-play would win this game and in fact two set-plays won the game because we lose our man from a corner and from a throw-in and they score.

"That is why Aberdeen are second in the league. When it is scrappy they can come out and win games. After going 1-0 up, they were physical and controlled the game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.