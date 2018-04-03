Archibald: Thistle players have to stand up and be counted

Partick Thistle dropped to the foot of the table with a heavy defeat at Ross County.

Pressure: Thistle are bottom of the Premiership. SNS Group

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has said it's imperative that his side shows character after they dropped to the foot of the Premiership table.

Thistle had a chance to put some distance between themselves and the automatic relegation spot when they travelled to bottom side Ross County on Tuesday evening but were on the receiving end of a 4-0 loss as the hosts leap-frogged them into 11th place.

County and Thistle are level on points but the goal difference was increased to 11 goals as Alex Schalk helped himself to a hat-trick and Ross Draper scored in a morale-boosting victory for the Staggies.

Archibald said Thistle had to show their mettle in the coming weeks with the issue of who will drop into the Championship still far from decided.

"Yes, we are bottom of the table, but we are still in touching distance so as long as there's a chance we've got to get a result," he said.

"We know where we are, we know the consequences of it, there's livelihoods at stake.

"The only good thing to take from it is there's another game Saturday and they can't hide, they've got to stand up, it's not a time to feel sorry for themselves."

County joint-manager Steven Ferguson said every aspect of the victory was a huge lift for his club.

"Everything we asked from the guys they gave us," he said.

"Alex was fantastic, there were other individuals who were fantastic, that made the team performance what it was.

"It's a massive boost, getting off the bottom of the table is huge, getting four goals is huge, keeping a clean sheet is huge, so all the factors were massive for us."