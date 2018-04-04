Football Talk: Old Firm fixture fears, Riordan goes amateur

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

The SPFL may be forced to rearrange the date for the season's final Old Firm derby. SNS

The SPFL may well have a conundrum on their hands.

League chiefs currently have Rangers' trip to Parkhead pencilled in for the first weekend of action post-split.

But those plans could go up in smoke if Aberdeen drop points at Hearts on Saturday.

Should the Dons slip up at Tynecastle and Celtic win their fixtures with Dundee and Hamilton the Hoops would be able to clinch the title on the provisional date for the final Old Firm derby of the season.

But police and league officials have sought to avoid making the powderkeg fixture a decisive one since Rangers won the title on their rivals' patch in 1999.

Elsewhere, former Celtic and Hibs forward Derek Riordan has signed for top Edinburgh Saturday amateur outfit St Bernards.

Riordan has turned out for a host of clubs since moving to China in 2011.

The 35-year-old, capped three times by Scotland, last played for Edinburgh City in League Two.

