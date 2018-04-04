Former Rangers player Ray Wilkins dies after cardiac arrest

The 61-year old had been in an induced coma after falling ill last week.

Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61. PA

Former Rangers and Hibernian player Ray Wilkins has died in hospital at the age of 61.

Wilkins had been placed in an induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Cobham, Surrey last week.

The former England international was a popular figure in Scotland after playing for Rangers from 1987 to 1989. He also played for Hibernian later in his career, playing at Easter Road in the 1996-97 season.

The English Professional Footballers Association confirmed the news, saying in a tweet: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have learnt that former England midfielder Ray Wilkins has passed away, aged 61.

The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the PFA are with his family and friends."

Wilkins won 84 England caps in a long and distinguished career, counting Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris St Germain among the clubs he played for.

In his time in Scotland, he won the Premier Division and the League Cup with Rangers.