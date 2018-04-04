Ray Wilkins: The footballing legend's time in Scotland

The former Rangers and Hibernian player died in hospital on Wednesday aged 61.

Wilkins: Signed for Rangers in 1987. ©SNS Group

When Ray Wilkins arrived in Glasgow in the summer of 1987 he was at the peak of his career having played for some of Europe's top clubs.

As a cultured midfielder he made a name for himself in the early 80s playing for Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain as well as earning 84 England caps.

However, it is two-and-a-half seasons spent in Glasgow for which he is most fondly remembered in Scotland.

Despite playing fewer than 100 games for Rangers between 1987 and 1989, Wilkins won legendary status among the support.

Signed for a fee of £250,000 as part of the Graeme Souness 'revolution' at Ibrox which also saw fellow England internationals Chris Woods, Terry Butcher and Trevor Steven join the club, he quickly became an integral part of the team.

There were no airs and graces from the latest of Rangers' big-name signings as he knuckled down and became ingrained in the history of the club and built a special rapport with the fans.

Part of the reason he became such a legend among Rangers supporters was an outstanding goal against then-reigning champions Celtic in an emphatic 5-1 victory that sent the blue side of Glasgow heading towards the 1988/89 championship.

The score was sitting at 1-1 on a hot afternoon in August 1988 when Wilkins smacked a perfect right-foot volley into the top corner to give Rangers the momentum in both the game and title race.

During his two-year spell at Ibrox, he picked up the League Cup and the Scottish league title in 1989, the first of Rangers' record-equalling run of nine in a row.

In his last game against Dunfermline in November 1989, the man affectionately known as "Butch" was given a standing ovation from 40,000 fans inside Ibrox.

Such was his enjoyment at the display, and his time at Rangers, Wilkins was reduced to tears at the final whistle as he bid an emotional farewell.

After a decade spent away from home, Wilkins decided to return to London to play for Queens Park Rangers.

Following that were short spells at Crystal Palace and Wycombe before making a brief return to Scotland ahead of his retirement.

At the age of 40, Wilkins signed a short-term deal with Hibernian and played 16 games for them during the 1996/97 league season.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.