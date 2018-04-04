Chris Eagles leaves Ross County by mutual consent

The Staggies have agreed to end the ex-Manchester United winger's stay in the Highlands.

Chris Eagles arrived in the Highlands in January. SNS

Chris Eagles has left Ross County by mutual consent.

The ex-Manchester United winger joined the Highlanders in November, where he was reunited with Owen Coyle after two previous stints playing under his stewardship.

Coyle was sacked last month after failing to breath fresh life into County's battle to avoid the drop.

Eagles hasn't played under new management duo Stewart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

The 32-year-old's contract was due to run until the summer, but both parties have agreed to end his stay in the Highlands early.

In a statement, the club said: "Chris has decided to leave the Club to capitalise on new career opportunities. We wish him all the best in his future career."